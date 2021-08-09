Kingdom Come Deliverance Beta Looks Glorious With Ray Tracing in Brand New 8K Video

The Kingdom Come Deliverance beta looked considerably better than the final release, and ray tracing brings it to a whole different level, judging from a new video that has been shared online today.

The new video, shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams, showcases the beta version of the role-playing game developed by Warhorse Studios complete with ReShade-powered ray tracing. Despite being the beta of a game released a few years back, the Kingdom Come Deliverance beta complete with ray tracing looks considerably better than most games released in recent times.

The Ascent Tech Q&A – No Ray Tracing on Xbox Series; No Plans to Add AMD FSR

Kingdom Come Deliverance is a story-driven role-playing game developed by Warhorse Studios. Playing as the son of a Blacksmith in 15th century Bohemia, players will find themselves involved in a conflict that will determine the future of the kingdom.

You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces! Kingdom Come Deliverance Features: Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics.

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics. Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions.

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions. Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless.

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless. Character development: Improve your skills, earn new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment.

Improve your skills, earn new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment. Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you. Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

Kingdom Come Deliverance is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.