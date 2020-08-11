Microsoft has released this month's Windows 10 cumulative updates for several versions of the operating system. KB4565351 (OS Builds 18362.1016 and 18363.1016) is live for Windows 10 November 2019 and May 2019 Update. This release brings the following fixes and security updates:

Addresses an issue in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that allows single sign-on authentication when an app does not have the Enterprise Authentication capability. With the release of CVE-2020-1509, UWP applications might begin prompting the user for credentials.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Graphics, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, the Windows Wallet Service, Microsoft Edge Legacy, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, Windows AI Platform, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Kernel, Windows Update Stack, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

The update is available through Windows Update and manually through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

KB4566782 (Build 19041.450) Is Out for Windows 10 Version 2004

Other Windows 10 versions have also received August 2020 Patch Tuesday updates

Microsoft has also released KB4565349 (Build 17763.1397) for version 1809, KB4571709 (Build 17134.1667) for Windows 10 version 1803, KB4571741 (Build 16299.2045) for version 1709, KB4571689 (Build 15063.2467) for version 1703, and KB4571692 (Build 10240.18666) for the original version of Windows 10.

There isn't any update on when Windows 10 version 2004 aka the May 2020 Update will receive today's set of security patches. Note that the latest version received an update at the end of July that addressed most of the issues impacting version 2004. While that was a "preview" update, today will drop those fixes for everyone.