Microsoft has released Windows 10 Build 19042.443 (KB4566782) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel who are currently testing the upcoming Windows 10 version 2009, or the November 2020 Update.

Complete changelog of Windows 10 version 2009 (20H2 Build 19042.443 - KB4566782)

Today's cumulative update brings the following fixes and security updates:

We have fixed an issue in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps that allows single sign-on authentication when an app does not have the Enterprise Authentication capability. With the release of CVE-2020-1509, UWP applications might begin prompting the user for credentials.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Kernel, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Shell, the Windows Wallet Service, Microsoft Edge Legacy, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, the Windows AI Platform, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, Windows File Server and Clustering, Windows Hybrid Storage Services, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, and Windows SQL components.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.