iPhone SE Plus With 6.1-inch IPS LCD Screen Could Arrive in 2023 With a ‘Notchless’ Design

Apple might not have plans to launch an iPhone SE Plus this year, and it is because it could sport a radical design change, such as a notchless display. We are confident our readers would love to check out more details, so here they are.

Apple Could Adopt a Punch-Hole Cutout for the iPhone SE Plus, According to Display Analyst

Display analyst Ross Young predicts that the iPhone SE Plus will not just arrive with a 6.1-inch display in 2023, but it could also be Apple’s first affordable model to feature a punch-hole camera at the front. Assuming this decision ends up materializing, Apple will not be able to reuse any previous iPhone design from 2021 because all iPhone 13 models are slated to arrive with a notch, albeit a smaller one compared to the one present on the iPhone 12 series.

2022 iPhone SE Display Size Rumored to Remain at 4.7 Inches but It Could Offer a 5G Upgrade

Previously, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple might release some iPhone models with a punch-hole display in 2022. This can mean that the technology giant might have to reuse a design from one of the 2022 iPhone models when it unveils the iPhone SE Plus the next year. Judging from the display size alone, it is possible Apple could repurpose the chassis of the regular iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro if it sticks to a 6.1-inch screen for both handsets. Sadly, details surrounding the 2022 iPhones are scarce, so we will update our readers if there are any design plan changes.

Kuo also added that the iPhone SE Plus will not support Face ID but feature Touch ID that is integrated into the side-mounted power button. To remind you, the iPad Air 4 is the first Apple-branded device to feature a power button Touch ID, so using the same kind of biometrics on an iPhone must not be ruled out. However, the release of this rumored device is still a couple of years away, and Apple’s plans could change significantly along the way. With that being said, we recommend treating this info with a pinch of salt for now and await more updates.

After you are finished reading, you can take a look at this iPhone SE Plus concept, which imagines a 4.7-inch edge-less screen.

Image Credits - Svetapple

News Source: Ross Young