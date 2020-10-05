iPad Air 4’s Power Button Touch ID Was an Incredible Feat of Engineering, Says Apple Executives

The iPad Air 4 became the first tablet from the company to employ the use of Touch ID in the power button. If you may have noticed, the iPad Air 4's design is significantly different than the iPad Air 3, with slimmer bezels meaning that Apple would either have to switch to the more expensive Face ID or incorporate a different security solution. With the decision Apple took, the tech giant's executives talked about the power button Touch ID of the iPad Air 4 and were nothing short of praises.

Apple’s Executives Also Said That the Power Button Touch ID on the iPad Air 4 Is the Evolution of the Technology the Company Uses on Different Devices

Apple’s VP of hardware engineering John Ternus and Apple’s VP of product marketing Bob Borchers talked about the change present on the new iPad Air 4 when they were asked to join the iJustine and Jenna Ezarik podcast called Same Brain. The podcast was published on Saturday, with Apple’s employees talking about the change and how it was an incredible feat of engineering to get a fingerprint sensor sporting all that security prowess into a form factor that’s minute in size.

The two individuals also stated that the power button Touch ID was an evolution of the technology and also mentioned that since the iPad Air 4 was envisioned to sport a full-screen design, they had to choose the location of the sensor elsewhere.

“We wanted to get to the full-screen design and so we wanted to get rid of the Home button on the chin, and so we had to come up with another place for the Touch ID sensor. What made it so challenging is this really narrow aspect ratio that it has. If you think about it, it's only ever seeing a smaller slice of your fingerprint than what a traditional, you know, what our older sensor could do. It has to be incredibly sensitive and it also has to capture as you go through the enrollment process and then as it continues to adapt over time, a broader view of the fingerprints. So no matter how you touch it with your finger, it's got that particular portion captured and so it can do the match.”

Both Ternus and Borchers also mention that a ton of algorithm work and a ton of hardcore silicon were put into practice to make sure that this tiny sensor touts a boatload of capability. To remind you, the iPad Air 4 features Apple’s newest A14 Bionic made on the 5nm architecture and it also boasts Apple’s 16-core Neural Engine that helps amp up security. It’s unclear if Apple intends on using this power button Touch ID in future products, but if and when that happens, our readers will be the first to know.

