iPhone 14 Pro to Feature a Dual Cutout ‘Hole + Pill Design’ – Says Reliable Analyst

We are months away from seeing the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models but leaks keep pouring in regarding the device's camera and display specification. It was previously reported that Apple will use a hole-punch display on the iPhone 14 Pro models with Face ID components hidden under the display. Now, it is being coined by a reliable leaker that Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 'hole + pill design' instead of a notch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Use a 'Hole + Pill Design' For the Display of the iPhone 14 Pro Models

The news was shared by the reliable analyst Ross Young suggesting that Apple will use a 'hole + pill design' for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro models. Ross Young is very credible when it comes to leaks regarding displays for Apple products. He was the only analyst to report back in 2021 that the new MacBook Pro models would come with a mini-LED ProMotion display.

iPhone 14 Pro Will Potentially Come With an Upgraded 48MP Camera Capable of 8K Recording

According to the leaker, the hole and pill design screen for the iPhone 14 Pro models will be unique to Apple as was the notch. Android smartphones have used either a hole-punch design or a pill-shaped cutout but both have not been used on a single smartphone. Henceforth, the dual cutouts can be considered to be unique to Apple. However, it does give us an insight into how Apple would use Face ID components. If the news has any heft to it, we might see the Face ID components in the pill-shaped cutout existing alongside a hole-punch camera.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei.

The display cutout design was originally shared last year in September, but Ross Young now mentions that it will arrive with the iPhone 14 Pro models. According to the leak, the camera cutout would be positioned on the right while the Face ID components would reside on the left.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share further details on the subject as soon as more information is available. Do you think it is a good idea for Apple to use a dual cutout display? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.