Only iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Will Get Apple’s Newest A16 Bionic, Not the Regular Models

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could have more differences between the less premium models, according to one analyst. Perhaps the most significant internal change arriving to the upcoming ‘Pro’ versions will be the inclusion of Apple’s latest and greatest A16 Bionic. As for the other versions, they might be left out.

Analyst Claims All iPhone 14 Models Will Feature 6GB of RAM, but the Underlying Technology Will Be Significantly Different

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are rumored to get the A15 Bionic, according to TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo’s prediction comes as a surprise because even in 2021, there were countless rumors claiming that Apple would use varying chipsets for the ‘Pro’ models, that thankfully for consumers, that decision never came to pass. Kuo has not chimed in on why Apple would only use the A16 Bionic solely for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it could be related to the ongoing chip shortage.

He also mentions that for this year, Apple will use 6GB RAM for all iPhone 14 models, with the ‘Pro’ versions getting the newest LPDDR5 memory, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max getting LPDDR4X. According to a previous rumor, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 8GB RAM, but it was not confirmed if Apple would use the latest LPDDR5 standard. Our take is that it makes little sense for Apple to retain the same RAM count for all models since a boatload of customers may not be encouraged to spend the extra money to get more memory, but we will have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure.

In addition to the internals, other rumored changes arriving to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a punch-hole-style front-facing camera, while the remaining models will retain the notch. The more expensive models are also said to feature a titanium alloy chassis to deliver more durability, and it may be the first time Apple starts selling 2TB storage variants to customers. There should be more differences materializing in the coming weeks, giving additional incentive to future buyers to pick up the ‘Pro’ models instead. Then again, using the A16 Bionic exclusively for the premium versions will be one of the biggest hardware differentiators.

