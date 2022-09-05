iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Feature a Bigger Battery to Potentially Compensate for Always-On Display

Apple will host its highly anticipated "Far Out" event on Wednesday where it will see fit to announce the new iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8. Even though we are only mere days away from launch, leaks and rumors about the flagship handset keep pouring in. In a new report, analyst claims that Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a bigger battery alongside the Always-On display. Scroll down to read more details on the subject and what you can expect from the handsets.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature a Bigger Battery to Alongside Always-On Technology

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a bigger battery which will be "slightly larger overall." Apple is also expected to house Always-On technology in its latest handsets and it would not be wrong to assume that the larger battery is the result of it.

The Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be very similar to how it is implemented on the Apple Watch. In addition, conjoined with the new Lock Screen on iOS 16, the Always-On display will show information such as widgets, date, time, and potentially a darkened version of the wallpaper that users can customize according to their preferences.

Apple will make use of the new OLED display technology which will give room to the Always-On display. The refresh rate of the OLED panel can go as low as 1Hz which will allow the device to save battery life. On the current iPhone 13 Pro models, the refresh rate of the display can go as low as 10Hz. With high-end displays onboard, the Always-On display will be exclusive to the 'Pro' models of the iPhone 14.

Alongside the power-saving approach of the new OLED display, the iPhone 14 Pro models will also come with bigger batteries to compensate for the Always-On display. We are expecting Apple to announce four variants of the iPhone 14 this year but there will be no 'mini' iPhone. The standard variants will stick to the notch while the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a dual-cutout display for Face ID and the front camera.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. We will be covering the launch event in extensive detail, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.