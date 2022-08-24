Apple Confirms iPhone 14 “Far Out” Event, Scheduled to Take Place on September 7

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce its special "Far Out" September 7 event. The company will showcase the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and more next month. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Host The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 "Far Out" Event on September 7

Apple will host its iPhone 14 event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 AM Pacific time. Moreover, the event will occur at the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company is teasing the event with the tagline that reads: "Far Out." If you are not familiar, check out what you should expect at the event.

Apple's special September event will focus on the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and possibly other products as well. The iPhone 14 will come in four models - the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Take note that there will be no "mini" iPhone this time around.

The majority of the changes are expected to come with the iPhone 14 Pro models. The standard models will stick with the notch while the 'Pro' models are expected to come with a dual-cutout display and major improvements in the camera department. Additionally, the iPhone 14 Pro models will also get the updated A16 Bionic chip while the standard models will stick with a version of the A15 Bionic chip.

Apple will also announce the new Apple Watch Series 8 at its event. We are expecting an all-new low-power mode, longer battery life, temperature sensor, updated S8 chip, and many other health-centric features. The company is also expected to announce the new Apple Watch Pro model with a new design, and a larger display with a focus on durability.

The AirPods Pro 2 is also one of the products that Apple will release at its iPhone 14 event on September 7 along with the redesigned 10th-gen iPad. Take note that the final list of products rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

We will share more details on what you can expect from Apple's September 7 iPhone 14 event later on, so be sure to stick around. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.