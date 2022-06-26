iPhone 14 Pro Models to Feature Always-On Display For iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets

Apple will launch its upcoming flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models later this year with a boatload of forward-facing additions. We are expecting four new models this year but there will be no iPhone 14 'mini'. Instead of the small iPhone, Apple will launch the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display. However, the highlight of the series will be the iPhone 14 Pro models which are rumored to boast an Always-On display to show iOS 16 widgets on the Lock Screen. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Show iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets and More

According to the latest Power On newsletter shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro lineup will feature Always-On display to show iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets. The Always-On display will potentially be able to show time, date, unread notifications, and other data.

Apple Held a 62% Market Share in Premium Phone Category for Q1 2022, iPhone 13 Remains Best-Seller Since October 2021

Gurman believes that as "the Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 Pro will be able to show widgets displaying weather, calendars, stocks, activities and other data while the screen remains at a low brightness and frame rate." In addition, you will have the option to adjust settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On display to hide sensitive data on the Lock Screen.

The Always-On display on the iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to conserve battery life all thanks to the low refresh rate and low brightness. While ProMotion on the iPhone 13 Pro models is able to drop the refresh rate down to 10Hz, Ross Young claims that iPhone 14 Pro models will be able to drop down the refresh rate as low as 1Hz. The technology will be very similar to the Apple Watch when it comes to saving battery life.

We have previously heard that Apple will launch the iPhone 14 models on September 13 alongside the Apple Watch Series 8. However, these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a grain of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from the iPhone 14 Pro series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.