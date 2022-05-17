iPhone 14 Cases in Four Variations Show up, Two of Them Show Massive Rear Camera Cutout, Hinting at Notable Upgrades

Apple is said to bring incredible camera upgrades to the iPhone 14 series, and to show evidence, a case leak showing the accessories belonging to all four models have appeared online. Unfortunately, it is likely that only the two expensive versions will be treated to exclusive features.

Smaller iPhone 14 Case Not Pictured, Signifying That Apple Is Done With Compact iPhones

The image showing the iPhone 14 cases was posted by DuanRui, claiming that he spotted them on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The two cases sporting smaller camera cutouts likely belong to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and will probably ship with a dual-rear sensor setup, hence the reduced area. Though these models are expected to churn out high-quality images and videos, Apple will keep the best for the more premium versions, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not only are these two expected to get a design change in the form of a ‘pill + hole’ cutout at the display’s top instead of a notch, we should also be greeted with slightly taller displays, and of course, notable camera upgrades. Previously, an iPhone 14 molds leak showed large camera humps at the back, and these cases add to the mounting evidence that the iPhone 14 range will arrive with an optics upgrade, though only the premium models will reportedly receive the 48MP upgrade.

Apple has stuck with the 12MP resolution since the release of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus back in 2015, so after seven generations, the company is expected to introduce a significant change in the resolution department. However, one trade-off of adding a 48MP sensor at the back will be a larger bump, so customers will have to compensate for this change with a case purchase that lets the rear camera sit flush with the accessory to protect it against damage when dropped accidentally.

Another change that we can look forward to is 8K video recording support, which would be the first for any iPhone. The maximum framerate limit for recording at 8K has not been discussed in any report, but the new iPhone 14 series are said to arrive in 2TB storage variants, so that might hint that those camera upgrades will take up a boatload of space. Looking at these cases, are you looking forward to see the iPhone 14 camera in action? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: DuanRui