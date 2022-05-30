iPhone 14 Dummies’ Hands-on Gallery Provides Closer Look at All Four Models’ Different Build Materials, Size, Rear Cameras, More

Though countless leaks surrounding the iPhone 14 series have shown up previously, showcasing their design and other hardware changes, this could be a close-up of all four models placed next to one another. One individual decided to provide a hands-on gallery on how these four handsets differ, right down to the varying materials used for the premium versions.

Apart From Additional Cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Hands-on Images Show Clear Differences Between Build Materials

From the front, Sonny Dickson reveals that the less expensive iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will stick with the notch, as the selfie camera is present on the left side. As for the remaining two, you can see a small ‘pill + punch-hole’ silhouette at the top of the display, highlighting that significant change. Even though Apple is not introducing a ‘mini’ version of the iPhone 14 series this year, the ‘pill + punch-hole’ change will help customers distinguish between the four models.

As expected, the iPhone 14 dummies show that there will be dual-rear cameras found on the less costly models, with larger triple-sensor arrays found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple is said to introduce some hefty sensor upgrades this year, as a previous leak showed that even the regular versions have a decent-sized cutout at the back. At the front, Apple is said to be sourcing high-quality selfie-camera parts from a Korean supplier, indicating that pictures from the front unit may also receive an upgrade.





The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to sport different build materials, as you can tell from the dummies’ comparison. Earlier, it was rumored that Apple would switch to a titanium alloy chassis for the premium variants while sticking with aluminum for the more affordable options. We have yet to see if that decision stands, but hopefully, we can get an update before Apple’s rumored event in September. Assuming Apple does not proceed with a titanium alloy finish, it will likely stick with a stainless steel build like it has done in the past.









The colors on the four versions are vastly different too, but it is unclear if Apple will introduce the same finishes later this year. It will be interesting to see how that Titanium alloy build holds up against long-term use. Hopefully, we will not have to wait too long to find out.

News Source: Sonny Dickson