iPhone 14 Pro Max Paper Schematic Leak Shows Insanely Large Rear Camera Bump Size, With Other Dimensions Shared Too

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be the largest member of the iPhone 14 series, with a display measuring 6.7 inches diagonally. Though the screen is nearly the same as its predecessor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the flagship’s remaining dimensions will be different, as shown in these paper schematics.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Has a Noticeable Camera Bump Since It Is Rumored to Feature a 48MP Main Sensor Upgrade

Two images uploaded on Baidu and shared by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro show the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a length of 160.71mm, which is not far off from the iPhone 13 Pro Max, having a length of 160.8mm. Despite sporting a smaller length, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to feature a slightly larger display, and with the removal of the notch, users can also experience additional screen real estate.

Adding the rear camera bump and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a thickness of 12.02mm, with a 7.85mm without that module. Using basic maths, the thickness of the rear camera bump arrives at 4.17mm, indicating that the cameras will be given a notable upgrade. Evidence that the ‘Pro’ members of the iPhone 14 series having larger rear sensors has been reported about previously and can be seen in dummy models, case leaks, and molds.

These larger rear cameras are likely due to the 48MP main sensor upgrade expected to arrive for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both handsets may also be the first iPhones to support 8K video recording, and given the differences in the sensor sizes alone, it does not look like iPhone 13 Pro Max cases will be compatible with the upcoming flagship, though future customers are welcome to experiment.

The front side of the display shows a pill-shaped cutout, and a punch-hole is also visible, indicating that the notch will no longer be present on the iPhone 14 Pro family, though Apple is expected to retain it for the non-Pro versions. The two paper schematics do not reveal the build materials of the upcoming handset, but an earlier rumored claimed Apple would switch to a titanium alloy chassis, foregoing the use of stainless steel and glass.

Apart from dimensions and camera thickness, no other information was present in these paper schematics, but as we move closer to the iPhone 14 launch, we will find out more, so stay tuned.

News Source: Baidu