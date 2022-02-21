iPhone 14 Pro Design is Now Finalized as Suppliers Begin Early Trial Production of the Device

Apple is gearing up to launch its flagship iPhone 14 models later this year and the latest report suggests that the design of the devices has been finalized. The company still has a lot of time before it sees fit to announce the devices in September. Since the iPhone 14 Pro design is now finalized, Foxconn has reportedly begun trial production of the device. Scroll down to read more details on the iPhone 14 Pro design and what we can expect.

iPhone 14 Pro Design Finalized As Suppliers Begin Early Trial Production To Meet Apple's Standard

As per the report from the Taiwan Economic Times, the iPhone 14 Pro design has been finalized and Foxconn has begun early trial production. The report also mentions that Foxconn will manufacture the iPhone 14 Pro models while Luxshare will manufacture the standard iPhone 14 models. The purpose of the trial production of the device is to make sure the device meets Apple's standards before it enters mass production later on.

Apple's iPhone 14 has recently entered into trial production, and it is rumored Luxshare has not yet obtained the new product trial production into mass production service orders (NPI), and will not be able to OEM the best-selling, high-unit price, higher profit high-end iPhone 14, and may only get the basic iPhone 14 orders this year, becoming the second supplier. After starting the trial production, the foundry has to collect data, correct abnormalities, evaluate the production process and the items that need to be improved, and assess whether the trial production is acceptable.

As for the design, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a major redesign with no camera bump. It will feature a thicker design that would resemble the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5. In addition to this, the volume buttons would be circular and the speaker grills would ditch the holes in favor of a giant opening. On the front, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature two cutouts - pill-shaped and a single punch hole. The pill-shaped cutout could house all the necessary Face ID components while the punch-hole could house the camera sensor.

The company might also let go of the 'mini' iPhone model and replace it with a bigger iPhone 14 Max. What this means is that the iPhone 13 mini could be the last 'mini' iPhone from Apple. The company will potentially streamline the devices with two standard iPhone 14 models with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display and two iPhone 14 Pro models with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 14 Pro models could also feature upgraded 8GB of RAM coupled with the A16 Bionic chipset. A slew of camera upgrades is also expected with the iPhone 14. This is all there is to it, folks. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around.

