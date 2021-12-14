iPhone 14 Pro to House 48MP Camera Capable of 8K Video and 8GB of RAM

It is never too early to begin speculating what the next iPhone series will have in store for users. We have previously heard that Apple is planning to release four iPhone 14 models next year but there will not be an iPhone mini. The company will replace the mini with a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. In addition to this, the analyst also anticipates that the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP Wide-angle lens with a 12MP Ultra Wide and Telephoto lens along with 8GB of RAM. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Will Be Equipped With a 48MP Wide-Angle Camera, 8GB of RAM, New iPhone 14 Max

Analyst Jeff Pi from Haitong International Securities states in his research notes that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will house a triple-lens camera system on the back with new specifications (MacRumors). The new information lines with the details shared by Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting that Apple's 48MP camera on the iPhone 14 Pro will be capable of shooting 8K video.

Other than the camera, Jeff Pu also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM compared to 6GB on the current flagships. The analyst also shares details on the display of next year's iPhone 14 models, suggesting that the standard models will now feature 120Hz panels. However, this seems very unlikely as Apple would stick this feature on its Pro-branded iPhones. Ross Young coined back in September that Apple will stick with 60Hz displays on the standard iPhone 14 models.

Other than a 48MP camera on the Pro models, Apple will start the iPhone 14 lineup with 64GB of storage capacity, which does not make sense as the current iPhone 13 models start at 128GB of storage. Jeff Pu has a hit or miss track record when it comes to Apple rumors. Henceforth, we would advise you to take the news with a pinch of salt since the final word rests with Apple.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you excited about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series? Let us know in the comments.