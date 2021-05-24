This iPhone 14 Concept Not Just Adds a Fourth Camera Sensor at the Back, but a Secondary Display Too

If you do not plan on upgrading to any iPhone 13 model, then it is obvious you are waiting for those next-gen upgrades to show up on the iPhone 14. Of course, there are a significant number of things to be excited about, which we will discuss shortly, but do not plan on Apple adding a secondary display at the back. Still, one can be wishful, and if a secondary display is something you desire, this iPhone 14 concept will be a treat to watch.

iPhone 14 Concept Also Shows off a Notchless Display

The latest video from ConceptsiPhone retains the same flat-edge design of the iPhone 12 but brings some massive changes. For starters, gone is the notch, but do not get too excited about this happening next year, as Apple is rumored to use a punch-hole-style front camera for some 2022 iPhone models. The highlights of the concept are not the quad-rear-sensor array but that secondary display, which is large enough to display important information such as battery life and other metrics.

Parts of the iPhone 14 concept video show that you can track your AirTags with it, so the primary display is free to be used to check out other info. Using a secondary display at the back is not something new, though. Companies like ZTE have unveiled products like the Nubia X, which take up nearly the entire rear space to provide information via the secondary screen. No doubt, it would be a complex and pricey process, which is why Apple has refrained from providing its customers something like this.

However, getting a notchless iPhone such as the one viewed in this concept is something closer to reality. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 2023 iPhone range could deliver that beautiful all-screen design thanks to using in-screen Face ID technology. Whether or not that happens, we will witness two years from now and then comment. In the meantime, do check out the iPhone 14 concept and share your thoughts on what you think.

News Source: ConceptsiPhone