This iPhone 13 Concept Based on Leaks is Everything we Want to See in The Next Release

Apple will announce its iPhone 13 series later this year with a bunch of new features as well as design changes. Every now and then, we hear details on what is coming with the next release and what Apple might forgo. Leaks and rumors paint a silhouetted image of the device months before the official unveiling. While the final details rest with Apple, it is never too early to start picturing the next iPhone. With that said, the latest iPhone 13 concept envisages features and design based on leaks and rumors. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

New iPhone 13 Concept Video Imagines a Port-less Design, Always-On Display, Touch ID, and Much More

Since the iPhone 13 is one of the most awaited products of the year, it is always great to see concepts emerging with potential design and features. The latest iPhone 13 concept is inspired by the current iPhone 12 Pro but also houses new additions.

Introducing Apple iPhone 13 Pro (Max). 5G. A15 Bionic, fastest chip in a smartphone. LiDAR Scanner. 6.1″ Super Retina XDR. 120Hz refresh rate, ProMotion. Always-On Display. Smaller notch. Face ID. Touch ID is back (in-display fingerprint sensor). Camera improvements. Sapphire glass Camera lens. 8K Video capture. Portrait mode video recording. The port is now gone (port-less). Slightly thicker. Larger battery. 8GB RAM. Up to 1TB Storage. Rose Gold return. and more.

The iPhone 13 concept has been created quite well and mentions all the potential features that Apple might add in its next release. One of the most important aspects that the concept sheds light on is a port-less iPhone. Apple's introduction of the MagSafe wireless charging could possibly hint that the company is doing away with the ports in the future. In addition to this, the video also shows an under-display fingerprint sensor. Apple has been granted several patents pertaining to the technology and how it will gather off-axis light to create an image of the fingerprint.

Other than this, the iPhone 13 concept video also suggests that this year's iPhone 13 will be "slightly thicker" than the current model. The designer shares new colors for the device which include Midnight Green, Black, Rose Gold, Navy Blue, Gold, and Product (RED). The display is envisioned to boast a 120Hz refresh rate with always-on capabilities. There are a plethora of other details shared in the concept video, so do check that out as well.

