All iPhone 13 Dummies Shown in Latest Leak, With iPhone 13 Pro Max Showing Bigger Camera Module Than iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple is expected to bring some slight design changes to the iPhone 13 series, and in this fresh leak, four dummies have been shown to us, revealing the differences that might materialize when Apple announces the new models later this year.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Show a Different Rear Camera Arrangement Than iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini

The latest leak comes from Sonny Dickson, who, from time to time, shares crucial leaks surrounding Apple products. On this occasion, he has shared an image showing four iPhone 13 models. As you can see, both the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 sport a different rear camera arrangement than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. While it is a small difference that might not get noticed by many, Apple could make it so that customers can tell which version they are purchasing without getting confused.

This iPhone 13 Pro Concept Based on Leaks is Closest to What we Can Expect in September

The iPhone 13 Pro looks identical to its direct predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro, but Dickson mentions that the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s primary camera module looks slightly larger. We believe he is comparing the module to the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s, and this is not surprising to hear because previous rumors have also mentioned a larger camera module, hinting that Apple could introduce more tech when it comes to the optics of the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

While Dickson did not reveal the front side of any iPhone 13 dummy, earlier reports have mentioned that all four models will arrive with a smaller notch. As for the design, Apple is expected to stick with the flat-edge shape for the entire smartphone lineup, with the display sizes being no different than the iPhone 12 family. In short, the iPhone 13 series might not bring about that radical aesthetics change.

If you are all about that immediate shift in design change, you should wait until late 2022, as Apple is rumored to be testing out some iPhone 14 models with punch-hole-style displays. Also, you can find out more about the iPhone 13 series by checking out our detailed rumor roundup here and let us know down in the comments on what you think about these dummies.

News Source: Sonny Dickson