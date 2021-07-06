Alleged Leaked Case of iPhone 13 Pro Max Reveals How Big the Camera Module Will Be

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this year in September with a bunch of changes in design. For the most part, the design of the devices will remain the same with a few essential changes. According to the latest, the iPhone 13 Pro Max case has been allegedly leaked that aims to show big the camera module will be compared to the current latest iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Leaked Image Shows iPhone 12 Pro Max Inside the iPhone 13 Pro Case, Reveals the Bigger Camera Module Size

The image of the alleged iPhone 13 Pro Max case was first shared by "UnclePanPan" on Weibo and then shared again by DuanRai on Twitter. It appears to show the iPhone 12 Pro Max in the iPhone 13 Pro case. It can be seen in the image below that the iPhone 12 Pro Max's camera module is significantly smaller than that of the case's cutout.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details on a bigger camera module on the iPhone 13 series. In fact, images of the iPhone 13 dummy units were also shared last week that also appeared to show the bigger camera module. Henceforth, today's allegedly leaked image of the iPhone 13 Pro max case shows how big the camera module are we talking about.

Put the iPhone 12 Pro Max into the iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile phone protective case. via https://t.co/LuywvxgBVr pic.twitter.com/vDAU8orHvO — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

To be precise, it can be seen that the camera module on the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be 30 to 40 percent bigger than that of the current iPhone 12 Pro Max. In terms of camera, this year's iPhone 13 series is expected to boast an f/1.5 wide-angle primary camera sensor. Henceforth, the increase in the module size is justified as the bigger sensor would require more space.

Other than this, the 'Pro' series is expected to come with a 120Hz LTPO display and a bigger battery. The bigger battery size would make more sense as the higher refresh rate will have to push more frames, thereby consuming battery life. We will share more details on Apple's upcoming flagship smartphones as soon as we have a word. What are your thoughts on the subject? Let us know in the comments section below.