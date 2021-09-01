iPhone 13 Demand to Be ‘Massive’ According to Well-Known Analyst

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series soon, and just before the official unveiling, one Wedbush analyst has commented that the new family of iPhones will be in high demand. There have been previously published reports that support his latest comment, so let us discuss.

Analyst Also States That Apple Will Broaden Satellite Communication for iPhones in the Future

Speaking to Bloomberg, Dan Ives commented that Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 during the third week of September, a prediction that he has made previously too. In total, we should expect four new models, which for the most part, will look almost identical to the iPhone 12 series from last year but offer a swath of upgrades on the inside. When asked about satellite communication capabilities on the iPhone, Ives states that for now, it will only be for emergency situations.

Kanye West’s Donda Shatters Apple Music Record With 60 Million Streams in First 24 Hours of Release

However, he does see Apple branching out this feature in future models or through future software updates. In his previous prediction, Ives stated that the iPhone 13 family will represent 35-45 percent of all iPhones in Q3, implying that these will be immensely popular. The California-based giant has reportedly asked suppliers to increase iPhone 13 production by 20 percent compared to the iPhone 12, anticipating high demand. Apple’s chief assembling partner, Foxconn, has attempted to lure 200,000 additional workers as it too expects more customers to purchase more of these.

To meet production targets, Apple has also reported to have added Luxshare Precision to its supply chain, the same firm that has apparently been tasked to mass produce mini-LED screens for the M1X MacBook Pro family. Even then, other factors such as the global health crisis may put a temporary halt to Apple’s plans, but at least the technology giant is making efforts to ensure that everything goes smoothly from its end and its supply chain.

Previously, it was rumored that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would launch before the iPhone 13, diverting some attention away from consumers. However, an update to that development is that Google’s flagships will be announced on October 28, giving Apple a massive headstart against its competitor. With September upon us, we will update our readers on the upcoming event and provide frequent announcements regarding launches, so stay tuned.

News Source: Bloomberg