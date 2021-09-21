iPhone 13 Lineup’s Unboxing, Review Videos Appear in Droves Ahead of September 24 Launch

The official launch of the iPhone 13 series will happen on September 24, but before that, a plethora of unboxing and review videos have been published online. These clips not just show what you will receive inside the packaging, which is not much to be honest, but also how different the four models are from their direct predecessors.

During Apple’s presentation, the company announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini first, followed by the more premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The announcement was focused on the camera upgrades, but from a first glance, there is hardly anything different about the four models when comparing against them to last year’s iPhone 12 family.

For the first time, Apple has introduced upgrades like a 120Hz refresh rate, but that option is only available with the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You also get bigger batteries across the board, followed by Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip. Several technology media publications and prominent YouTubers have published their videos, either unboxing their brand new iPhone 13 models, or going forth with a detailed review.

Every viewer will have a different preference when watching these clips, so you can check out the following videos and let us know what you think about the latest handsets down in the comments.

MKBHD

Mrwhosetheboss

The Verge (iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini review)

The Verge (iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max review)

CNET

Engadget

