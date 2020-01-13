By now, it’s clear that Apple’s iPhone 12 launch is expected in the second half of 2020, and they will be the company’s first crop of handsets to be outfitted with Qualcomm’s 5G modems. Unfortunately, an earlier report stated that the much-faster 5G-ready models were expected in early 2021, suggesting that a lot of customers would end up getting disappointed when it comes to experiencing full speeds of the 5G standard. Luckily, one analyst believes that this isn’t the case and that customers will have a lot to look forward to this year.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Launch of mmWave Variants Reportedly Only Happening in a Few Regions

With four models reportedly arriving during the second half of 2020, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with another prediction, and this is sure to please a lot of customers who skipped over last year’s purchase to prepare themselves for this lineup. Kuo believes that the iPhone 12 launch will proceed with both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G models available for customers this year. This ultimately means that if you want to experience the best of what 5G has to offer in terms of speed, you will not have to wait any extra time.

iPhone 12 Models With Slower 5G Speeds to Launch in 2020; Faster Variants Reportedly Delayed Until 2021

So is there a ‘but’ in all of this? Unfortunately, there is. Apple’s iPhone 12 launch of mmWave variants is said to be available in just five markets for now, which include the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea, and the UK. He also states that countries, where carriers do no support mmWave 5G bands, will have the feature disabled on future iPhone 12 models. This means that customers won’t be able to enjoy full 5G speeds, so they’ll have to make do with sub-6GHz bands, which are slower but tout better reliability due to their improved range as opposed to mmWave bands.

As for when we can expect the iPhone 12 launch, it’s possible that just like last year, Apple starts sending out invites during the first week of September, suggesting that the keynote will happen during the second week. If there are any other developments related to the iPhone 12, you’ll be updated accordingly.

Additionally, if you want to know more about the iPhone 12, do check out our detailed rumored roundup, which we will continue to update over time.

Source: MacRumors