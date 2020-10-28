iPhone 12 Pro’s Sides Can Have Their Paint Chipped Off Easily

It has not been long since the iPhone 12 series went official and a lot of the people had their eyes on the iPhone 12 Pro. Needless to say, it is an impressive device with some impressive hardware and a lot of looks to serve. Apple has finally gone back to its root and made the iPhone 12 series completely flat. Which means that aside from the screen and the back, the sides are also flat, to a point that you can actually make the phone stand without any issues.

The iPhone 12 Pro is made out of stainless steel, which is certainly something that is durable than aluminium, however, the recent information is a bit worrying and we are hoping that it is an isolated issue in the early batches because if that is not the case, we have some bad news for you.

You Can Easily Scratch the Paint off the iPhone 12 Pro's Sides

Now paint chipping off is nothing new, this thing happens to almost all the phones that are available in the market. However, stainless steel is supposed to be expensive and more durable, not just that, in order to have the paint chip, you have to drop your phone from quite a scary height, as have I done that with my Galaxy S20 Plus a couple of times and so far, it has only been chipped from one side. However, the pictures Ben Geskin shared tell a different story. We'll let you have a look.

Now, obviously, this looks like something that is display model, but then again, if the phones are in the Apple Store and they are already having their paints chipped, it certainly is an alarming thing that a lot of people will have to keep in mind.

At the time of writing, we have not received word from more users about this problem, but if this is true, Apple might have to answer for why it is happening, in the first place.

Have you gotten your hands on the iPhone 12 Pro? Let us know how your experience has been so far.