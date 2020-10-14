iPhone 12 Pro Delivers Worse Battery Life Than Last Year’s iPhone 11 Pro – Take a Look at These Stats

Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature an astounding number of upgrades compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The addition of a 5G modem, to a new camera system, plus a chassis that’s smaller in volume all point towards the many changes Apple incorporated.

Unfortunately, these new changes, coupled with the fact that adding new parts can often mean compromises elsewhere, it appears that the iPhone 12 Pro won’t improve in battery life compared to the iPhone 11 Pro. In fact, according to Apple’s stats, the newer 6.1-inch premium model could deliver worse battery life, according to these numbers.

Apple Claims the iPhone 11 Pro Can Deliver an Additional Hour of Video Playback Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro

If you check out Apple’s specs table of the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro, you’ll notice a strange number right below the chipset comparison. According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro can deliver 17 hours of video playback on a single charge, while the iPhone 11 Pro can last 18 hours on the same test. This is something that Apple didn’t talk about during its presentation and we can understand why.

Fortunately, if you plan on getting the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the same differences when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max won’t appear. Apple claims that both gargantuan-sized iPhones will deliver the same 20-hour video playback time, so if you want to get the most when it comes to battery endurance, you’ll have to spend a little extra money and get the larger version instead.

Despite the fact that the iPhone 12 Pro offers the very best in hardware from Apple, such as the efficient 5nm A14 Bionic, it still touts worse battery life than its direct predecessor. It’s possible that the addition of a larger camera module may have forced Apple to use a smaller capacity because according to a previous rumor, the iPhone 12 Pro’s 2775mAh cell is smaller than the 3046mAh one found in the iPhone 11 Pro. While it’s a small difference in capacities, it exists, and this can translate into the newer model actually delivering less battery life than a previous-generation handset.

Then again, your overall experience will depend on how aggressively you use the iPhone 12 Pro. As we’ve mentioned in our iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini battery comparison, you should treat these figures as a guideline but don’t have unrealistic expectations either. The bigger the capacity, the better the battery life, it’s as simple as that.