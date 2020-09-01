iPhone 12 Pro Rear Glass Photo Leaks to Show Cutouts for Camera and LiDAR Scanner

Apple is expected to launch its latest iPhone 12 lineup later this year. We have previously seen a plethora of leaks and renders of the device and how the company is moving towards a boxier look. Now, a photo has been shared online that appears to show the rear glass of the forthcoming iPhone 12 Pro.

At Least One Variant of the iPhone 12 Pro Models Will Potentially Feature a LiDAR Scanner, As Revealed in Latest Rear Glass Photos

The photo of the iPhone 12 Pro's rear glass was posted on Twitter by the Twitter user Mr. White. The image shows two rear glass variants of the iPhone in Space Gray. Take note that one features an extra cutout beneath the cutout corresponding to the ultrawide angle lens. Potentially, the hole will mount the LiDAR scanner. Other than this, the rear glass also features the usual three camera lenses and another hold for the TrueTone LED flash. Since there are three camera holes on each rear glass, we can presume that both are the 'Pro' variants of the iPhone 12.

Since only one of the rear glass panels features a cutout for the LiDAR scanner, we can speculate that it is for the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. The other model without an extra cutout could potentially be of the standard iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display. What this means is that only the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max will exclusively feature a LiDAR scanner. This is not the first time that we're hearing this and it is bolstered by past rumors as well.

However, if Apple is planning on introducing the LiDAR scanner on both iPhone 12 Pro models then we can also point that the rear glass panel without an extra cutout is from the current iPhone 11 Pro model. While this is the case as of now, Apple might integrate a LiDAR scanner on at least one of its iPhone 12 Pro models.

Apple first added a LiDAR scanner to its products with the 2020 iPad Pro for enhanced AR experience and better depth sensing. We're not clear if the LiDAR scanner will contribute to better portrait shots or not. What do you think?