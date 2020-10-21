iPhone 12 Pro Max Features a Smaller Battery Than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, According to Regulatory Filing

The rumors continued to whisper that Apple would make changes to the battery capacities for the iPhone 12 lineup, with information summarizing that the value would be smaller compared to the 2019 iPhone 11 family. As it turns out, that is the case with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which actually sports a smaller cell than its predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a regulatory filing.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Said to Sport a Smaller 3687mAh Battery

According to the information spotted by MacRumors at TENAA, a Chinese regulatory filing authority, the iPhone 12 Pro Max sports a 3687mAh battery, making it smaller than the capacity found in last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max. In case you’re wondering, the iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 3969mAh cell, so that is a small decrease. Then again, there are comparisons of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, stating that Apple has incorporated a much larger primary camera module, so it’s possible this hardware upgrade took up a lot of the space that could have otherwise been used for the battery.

A smaller battery may also have been the reason why Apple chose not to stick with a 120Hz OLED screen for the entire iPhone 12 lineup, including the mammoth iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to a previous report, even though all iPhone 12 models feature the supported hardware to run a high refresh rate display, Apple apparently wanted to prioritize battery life and chose 5G connectivity instead of a 120Hz refresh rate display since the former is easier to market as well.

While customers might see this as a massive downgrade, you’re getting a lot more in return too. For the same price that you would have paid for last year’s iPhone 11 Pro Max, you’re getting twice the internal storage, a more powerful A14 Bionic chipset, a LiDAR sensor coupled with an even better triple-camera configuration at the back. You’re also getting 5G support, a more durable glass at the back and the front. Also, we’d like to inform you that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is also the first from Apple’s whose primary camera supports sensor-shift image stabilization technology.

We’ve explained in-depth what this technology does and it’s only beneficial for the end-user. In short, you might be getting a battery downgrade with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but at the end of the day, if you make a list, you’re getting a lot more in return.

News Source: MacRumors