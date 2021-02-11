iPhone 12 Pro Max With A14 Bionic, 6GB RAM Easily Beats the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Latest App Speed Test

Unlike the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features 6GB of RAM and the faster A14 Bionic. These two upgrades can make one heck of a difference when performing a speed test, and that’s shown in plain sight when the flagship goes head-to-head against the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Want to get a closer look at the results? Then read on.

Even With Galaxy S21 Ultra’s ‘Enhanced Processing’ Mode, It Cannot Beat the iPhone 12 Pro Max

A new app speed test done by PhoneBuff shows the strength of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Galaxy S21 Ultra being tested has 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 888. While it’s not the top-tier model, which touts 16GB RAM, 12GB RAM is plentiful for keeping lots of apps running in the background at the same time.

Apple’s flagship did run into some performance hiccups during the early stages of the speed test, but it managed to overtake the Galaxy S21 Ultra during the video export test, where the A14 Bionic’s prowess was displayed.

In the end, the iPhone 12 Pro Max handily beat the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the first lap, with the results given below.

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 1:46.74

Galaxy S21 Ultra - 1:52.64

However, the second lap holds equal importance because the test shows how many apps are running in the background. After all, the more memory a smartphone has, the more apps it can keep running in the background. Despite iOS’ improved memory management, you cannot deny that having more RAM will always be beneficial.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s 12GB RAM count also proves helpful, but since it was trailing behind the iPhone 12 Pro Max from the first lap, it had a lot of ground to cover, which it couldn’t, unfortunately. Given below are the results for the second lap.

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 0:43.23

Galaxy S21 Ultra - 0:45.98

Once again, it’s a model from Apple’s camp that secures victory. If you wish to check out the entire speed test, you can view it in the video below. If you want to view a detailed camera comparison between the two flagships, you can check the link below.

News Source: PhoneBuff