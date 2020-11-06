Here’s When iPhone 12 mini, 12 Pro Max, HomePod mini Preorders Go Live in Your Timezone

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod mini are set to go on preorder in a few hours from now. Check your timezone using our chart.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been on sale for quite some time now, but today is the day you will be able to preorder the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod mini. And interestingly, the preorders will go live in 50 countries altogether.

If you are living in the United States, the preorders will go live at 5am Pacific Time, November 6, which is just a few hours from now. Everyone else can go through the chart below and find when preorders go live in their respective timezones:

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are polarizing phones. Both sit on the extreme ends of the spectrum when it comes to size. The mini features a 5.4-inch display while the Pro Max goes all out with a 6.7-inch display. In fact, the Pro Max is Apple's biggest iPhone to date in terms of display size.

iPhone 12 mini is an extremely interesting phone. Apart from having a smaller battery (battery) and slightly slower MagSafe charging speed, the phone is every bit identical to the iPhone 12. It has the same processor, the same cameras, Face ID and a whole lot more.

Want to get the best of what Apple has to offer, then it makes sense to go for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apart from a bigger display and battery, the Pro Max features a larger main camera sensor with built-in IBIS. This means you will get enhanced low-light performance compared to every other iPhone in the lineup. That in itself is a huge brag.

The iPhone 12 mini starts with 64GB of base storage, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max ships with 128GB. You can bump up the storage if you like, but that will cost you extra money.

iPhone 12 mini will set you back $699, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max costs $1,099.

Last but not the least, Apple's Siri-powered HomePod mini is set to get on preorder today as well. It's basically a smaller HomePod but with added features such as the inclusion of the U1 chip for spatial awareness.

HomePod mini is priced at $99.