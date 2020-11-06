iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Hands-on Videos Get Shared Before Pre-Orders of Both Models Go Live

Despite the fact that all four iPhone 12 models were announced at the same time, customers who wanted the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max would need to muster up patience because pre-orders of both models would commence much later than the remaining two handsets.

Not surprisingly, just before pre-orders have gone live later today, which is 5:00 AM PST, a series of hands-on and first impressions video have made their way on the web. Over here, you’ll be able to obtain some information when it comes to the size comparison, the feel of both models, and other forms of relevance, so let us get started.

Technology publications like The Verge, CNET, and Engadget got some airtime with both the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and as you can see, their initial hands-on and first impressions videos have gone up. TechCrunch has also published its own first impressions post of the two models, stating that while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a big handset, it isn’t enormous. However, the difference between the 6.7-inch flagship and the iPhone 12 mini is pretty pronounced.

Of course, the premium feel of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will make it feel a class above the rest, but don’t count out the iPhone 12 mini just yet. According to The Verge, the iPhone 12 mini may have a compact 5.4-inch display, but it is nicer to hold, with the plus point being that the scaling factor of iOS is on point. Those who have always had a soft corner when it comes to smaller handsets will view the iPhone 12 mini as the smartphone of their dreams, and best of all, some of the internals are consistent between all four models.

What that means is that for some things, customers won’t need to splurge a ridiculous amount of money for the iPhone 12 Pro Max when the iPhone 12 mini will do the job just fine. Then again, there are customers that want the very best, and Apple will cater to this audience just as well. If you wish to see all the hands-on and first impressions videos, we’ve compiled them for you below, so check them out and let us know what you think.

The Verge

CNET (iPhone 12 mini)

CNET (iPhone 12 Pro Max)

Engadget (iPhone 12 mini)

Engadget (iPhone 12 Pro Max)