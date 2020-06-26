iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Will Have a Maximum Refresh Rate of 120Hz, According to Tipster’s Claims Via Twitter

A reliable tipster, whom you’re well aware of on Twitter, claims that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will both have a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. While Ice Universe is well-known for sharing news surrounding Samsung and other companies, he rarely comments on Apple and its plans. The last time he talked about the iPhone 12 series sporting a 120Hz display, he said Apple will employ the use of variable refresh rate technology, which would help converse battery life when necessary.

It’s Not Confirmed if iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Will Dynamically Switch Between 120Hz and 60Hz Depending on What’s Being Displayed

With the latest iOS 14 developer preview, it was spotted that if you went into the ‘Settings’ menu, then tapped on ‘Accessibility’, then ‘Motion’, you’d get an option to ‘Limit Frame Rate’. Since the developer preview was being run on an iPhone 11 Pro Max, the framerate limit was capped at 60Hz. This small change in the settings provides a great deal of evidence that perhaps users will be able to do the same when they get their hands on either the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max to save battery life.

watchOS 7 Will Support Audio Streaming With FairPlay DRM

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

However, it’s not confirmed if this refresh rate will adjust itself depending on what’s being displayed on the screen. One different tipster does state that bigger batteries will arrive for the upcoming models, though we’ll see just how much of an impact it’ll have on the battery if the 120Hz refresh rate option is enabled for a 24/7 use. The disappointing fact about this tweet is that there’s no mention if the cheaper iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will be getting treated to a 120Hz display.

They might have OLED screens, which is a plus in its own right, but not being able to get a higher refresh rate panel on even one of these models is disappointing. Then again, Apple most likely won’t be charging you much, as one rumor claims the iPhone 12 series will start from $549, making it cheaper than last year’s most affordable model, the iPhone 11.

News Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)