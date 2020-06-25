4G Version of iPhone 12 to Start From $549, With 5G-Ready Variant Rumored to Add $100 Premium [Rumor]

With the iPhone 11 starting at $699 and the 2020 iPhone SE dropped at a very affordable $399, Apple’s pricing strategy has taken a monumental shift. The same thing can also be said about the upcoming iPhone 12 series, with one rumor going around that Apple is planning to sell a 4G-only version of the 5.4-inch model for just $549.

The 4G-Only iPhone 12 Max a With 6.1-inch Display Said to Cost $649 Only

A starting price of $549 for the 4G-only version of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is expected to send shockwaves through various markets and even if that isn’t the case, the 5G-ready variant is rumored to cost $100 higher, making the total come to $649. A previous report claimed that Apple will stick with Snapdragon X55 5G modems for the iPhone 12 family, and looking at the price of other devices sporting the same modem, Apple appears to be in an immovable position.

Compared to the Galaxy S20, which only started at $999, it appears that Apple will be able to gain substantial ground in markets where the technology giant was struggling before. Those who want a 4G-only version of the iPhone 12 Max will have to cough up $649, while the 5G-ready version targeted to customers living in developed regions will have to pay $749, which is still highly competitive. Earlier, Jon Prosser stated that the iPhone 12 will start from $649, so at least there are two rumors talking about the same price tag, which is a positive sign.

He also stated that the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G support will start from $1,099, making the 6.7-inch version still cheaper than the $1,399 Galaxy S20 Ultra. Looking at this comparison, it’s going to be an uphill battle for a lot of Android manufacturers, and considering that Apple is launching four models later this year, customers will have ample choices to pick from and it will be in their desired budget.

Assuming this pricing rumor turns out to be true both for the 4G and 5G-ready versions, do you think Apple would have nailed the iPhone 12 lineup for this year? Let us know down in the comments.

