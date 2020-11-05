iPhone 12 mini Screen Protectors You SHOULD Buy Today [List]

Here is a list of the iPhone 12 mini screen protectors you should buy right now. Get your orders in before your phone arrives at your doorstep.

Protect that iPhone 12 mini Retina display with a Tough Screen Protector and Secure it from Scratches and Cracks

There are going to be a lot of people who will gravitate towards the iPhone 12 mini, mainly due to how portable it is. With a 5.4-inch display, it's not only extremely pocketable, but also super comfortable to use for a lot of people. It even comes with Apple's new Ceramic Shield coating on the display, making it resistant to everyday drops.

However, the display will always remain prone to scratches. If you want protection from them, then it's a good idea to invest in an iPhone 12 mini screen protector, and we have a list of the best ones you should buy right now.

Spigen for iPhone 12 mini

For some reason, our audience loves this screen protector and everyone has been buying them for years. So, we've decided to move it all the way to the top of the list. Apparently it's the best there is and we won't argue against it. It even comes in a pack of two.

Buy Spigen for iPhone 12 mini - $12.99

amFilm for iPhone 12 mini

amGlass screen protectors are loved by lots of people out there, and this one for the iPhone 12 mini comes in a three-pack for an oddly satisfying price of just $7.99. If you want more for less, then you can't go wrong here.

Buy amFilm for iPhone 12 mini - $7.99

AloMit for iPhone 12 mini

For just $6.99, you get three screen protectors for the display, three protectors for the camera bump at the back and even a clear case. Let that sink in for a moment. This is just insane value.

Buy AloMit for iPhone 12 mini - $6.99

ESR for iPhone 12 mini

We love protectors from ESR and they are offering a three-pack for just $14.29 right now. But wait, it comes with a case so you don't have to spend time looking for one. There's even an alignment frame in the pack so you can apply this thing like a pro.

Buy ESR for iPhone 12 mini - $14.29

GLASS-M for iPhone 12 mini

What if you could protector your iPhone's display and also keep it private at the same time? This option from GLASS-M achieves both of those tasks and it costs just $9.99 for a two-pack. There's also an alignment frame for perfect application.

Buy GLASS-M for iPhone 12 mini - $9.99

TORRAS for iPhone 12 mini

This protector is slightly expensive, but if you want something high quality on your iPhone 12 mini then you can't go wrong here at all.

Buy TORRAS for iPhone 12 mini - $23.99