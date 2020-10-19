Top iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Compatible Power Banks [List]

Charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on the go with a power bank that is fully compatible and supports fast charging out of the box.

Grab One of These Power Banks for Your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and Fast Charge Wherever You Are

Probably the first thing you will do after receiving your brand new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is this - buy a USB-C fast charger. But that charger will either stay with you at home or your office. And if you are looking for a way to fast charge your shiny new phone on the go, then you need a power bank. But not any regular power bank will do. You need something that supports 18W of power output at least, so you can get those blistering fast charging speeds on the go which Apple talks about.

Apple Music TV is Streaming Free Music Videos Throughout the Day

Looking for something else? Check out our lists below:

Anker PowerCore Slim

This power bank is sleek, just like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Thanks to its 18W USB-C port, you can fast charge your phone with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Expect a charge from zero to 50% in just thirty minutes. It packs a capacity of 10,000mAh.

Buy Anker PowerCore Slim - $29.99

AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Bank

How to Turn Off iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models

This battery pack is ridiculously small. And even with that small size, it features two USB ports. One is your usual USB-A port and the other one is a fast charging 18W USB-C port. While you charge up your iPhone, you can top up something else too using that spare USB port.

Buy AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Bank - $20.99

RAVPower 15000mAh Battery Pack

If you need a chunkier battery pack to last you several charges then RAVPower has you covered. Packing in 15,000mAh of juice, this battery offers power for days. It features a fast charging USB-C port as well as USB-A for regular devices.

Buy RAVPower 15000mAh Battery Pack - $32.99

Choetech Wireless Power Bank

Imagine a battery pack that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C as well as Qi wireless charging. Done imagining? This product is real, and it's from Choetech. It will charge an iPhone at full 7.5W wirelessly when you don't want to involve cables while charging.

Buy Choetech Wireless Power Bank - $30.99

AUKEY Wireless Battery Pack

This massive 20,000mAh power bank from AUKEY can charge three devices at once. You can charge a phone wirelessly, fast charge something using the USB-C port and the USB-A port will take care of everything else. It even has a built-in kickstand for devices being wirelessly charged.

Buy AUKEY Wireless Battery Pack - $45.99

Anker Wireless Power Bank

Featuring 10,000mAh of capacity, this battery pack is quite slim and goes nicely with the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. This too can charge three devices at once, which is super convenient.

Buy Anker Wireless Power Bank - $49.99