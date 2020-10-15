These are the Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Here is a list of the best screen protectors you can buy for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro which are set to go on sale this month.

Ceramic Shield or Not, Protect that iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Display with These Screen Protectors

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are all set to go on sale this month. Apple also revealed that both phones feature new tech called Ceramic Shield which makes the display glass four times more resistant to drops compared to the iPhone 11 and even offers better scratch protection. Apple is cryptically telling everyone that you can skip the screen protector this year, but obviously, we wouldn't take the marketing mumbo jumbo at face value. So, it's best that you slap on a screen protector as soon as your new smartphone arrives. We have some of the best options, handpicked from some of the best brands we have personally used over the years.

Screen Protectors for 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Note: Since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have identical displays therefore these screen protectors are compatible with both devices.

Spigen

The Spine Glas.tR EZ Fit is one of the best screen protector around. It's super easy to apply and offers protection in all ways imaginable. It comes in a 2-pack as well.

Buy Spigen Screen Protector for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro - $11.99

ESR

Simply put the alignment frame in place, drop the screen protector on it, and it will apply itself like magic. And oh, this comes in a 3-pack so you will have plenty of spares to go around.

ESR Screen Protector for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro - $11.99

FILUV

Just like the ESR, this one will protect your device's display from one edge to the other. It also comes in a 3-pack which means you get a total of three application tries.

Buy FILUV Screen Protector for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro - $10.99

OEAGO

Another 3-pack at your disposal - it offers wonderful clarity and comes with an alignment frame for perfect application every single time.

Buy OEAGO Screen Protector for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro - $10.99

Supershieldz

If you are looking to get more than one screen protector and save money, then this option from Supershieldz is the way to go. At just $6.99, you get a lot of product for a very less price.

Buy Supershieldz Screen Protector for iPhone 12 / 12 Pro - $6.99

The great thing about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is that both phones feature the same 6.1-inch display. This obviously means that you won't be hunting for different screen protectors with different sizes. Just buy a multi-pack and you will be protected.