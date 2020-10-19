Best Lightning Cables for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Available Today

Looking for a spare Lightning cable for your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro? Here is a list of the best ones you can buy today.

Grab an Extra Lightning Cable for Your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro - Here are the Best Ones

Apple made a courageous choice once again. This time, they removed the charger from the iPhone box across its entire lineup along with the EarPods. But thankfully, the Lightning cable is still there, but in the USB-C flavor.

What this means is, chances are high that you don't have a USB-C power adapter at home. So, it is best that you grab yourself a cable that actually fits every charger you may have. In today's list, we will highlight all the best Lightning cables which you can buy as spare for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Obviously, these cables will work with any Apple device that has a Lightning port in it.

Anker PowerLine II

This is hands-down my favorite Lightning cable on the planet. It's tough, it comes in 6-feet of length, making it ideal for use in a car, and can withstand 12,000 bends. It also supports speeds of up to 480Mbps, making it the perfect sync cable for your computer.

Buy Anker PowerLine II - $12.99

AUKEY Nylon-Braided Lightning Cable

If nylon-braiding is your jam, then this cable from AUKEY is the way to go. It is super tough, features a length of 6-feet, comes with a 45-day money back guarantee and 24-month replacement warranty. Needless to say, AUKEY has complete confidence in its cable.

Buy AUKEY Nylon-Braided Lightning Cable - $8.99

AUKEY Right-Angle Cable

Chances are high that you'll be gaming and using your phone at the same time. If so, then this right-angle connector cable from AUKEY is something you should pick up with your eyes closed. Even the USB-A port on this cable is right-angled. How cool is that?

Buy AUKEY Right-Angle Cable - $17.99

MBYY Lightning Cable 5-Pack

Buying cables in bulk is a good idea (most of the time). This cable from MBYY comes in a 5-pack and happens to be MFi-certified too, which means it will work flawlessly with your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. With a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5, we don't see any reason why you should skip this one.

Buy MBYY Lightning Cable 5-Pack - $11.45

Apple Lightning Cable (USB-C)

If you need nothing more than a spare cable exactly like the one that came with your iPhone, then look no further than this. It features a USB-C connector on one end for fast charging with a USB-C adapter.

Buy Apple Lightning Cable (USB-C) - $19

Spigen DuraSync Lightning Cable (USB-C)

Spigen makes some of the best cases for iPhones and their cables are equally good. This one is super tough, features a USB-C connector on one end for fast charging and is easy on the wallet at just $13.99. If you need a spare USB-C to Lightning cable on the cheap with some solid durability credentials, this is your best bet.

Buy Spigen DuraSync Lightning Cable (USB-C) - $13.99

ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable

This cable features a length of 0.6-feet, but the great thing is this: it features a nylon-braided design, a USB-C connector on one end for fast charging and even supports blistering fast data sync speeds. It's a lot of cable for just $8.99.

Buy ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable - $8.99