List: Best Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro won't ship with EarPods, so here is a list of the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy instead.

Grab a Pair of the Best Bluetooth Headphones for Your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and Go Completely Wireless

For a lot of people, EarPods have been the primary source of personal audio. Now that they are not included in the iPhone box, it's a good idea to hold onto your old EarPods. But, if you have decided that you should upgrade your audio gear after getting the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, then we have some wireless options at hand which will take you a long way.

iPhone 12 Sales Could Be the Highest Since iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus Launch, According to Latest Report

Looking for something else? Then check out our lists below:

AirPods Pro

These are hands-down the best Bluetooth earphones specifically for any iPhone. They features noise-cancellation, seamless pairing across devices, 24 hours of battery life, wireless charging, support for Hey Siri and so much more.

Buy AirPods Pro - $249

AirPods

iPhone 12 Running in Dual-SIM Throttles Data Speeds to 4G Instead of Running Them in 5G Mode

The AirPods Pro might be a little heavy on the wallet, but the regular AirPods get the job done with a familiar design, same H1 chip and a charging case that offers 24 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy AirPods - $159

Anker Soundcore Life P2

If you are running a tight budget then the Soundcore Life P2 should be your go-to headphones. They feature 40 hours of battery life, Graphene drivers, CVC 8.0 noise cancellation, IPX7 rating and more.

Buy Anker Soundcore Life P2 - $49.99

TaoTronics ANC Headphones

You can get on the active noise cancelling bandwagon for a low price of just $49.99. These headphones from TaoTronics feature 40 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C for fast charging and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Buy TaoTronics ANC Headphones - $49.99

Mpow Flame Lite

With built-in ear hooks, these earphones aren't going anywhere regardless of where you wear them. The Mpow Flame Lite offers a ton of bass, 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and they are swear-resistant, making them ideal for the gym.

Buy Mpow Flame Lite - $49.99

Sony WH-1000XM4

Not including the XM4 in this list would have been a disservice to the audio community. With features like the best-in-class active noise cancellation and an extremely ergonomic design, buy these with your eyes closed.

Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 - $348

Sony WF-1000XM3

Fans swear by the noise cancellation these earphones offer and we are not going to dispute that in any way. With a high rating from thousands of buyers and extremely great sound, the XM3 are very hard not to recommend.

Buy Sony WF-1000XM3 - $228

JBL LIVE 300

The JBL LIVE 300 strikes a good balance of everything. They offer great sound, up to 20 hours of battery life and a design that is extremely pocketable.

Buy JBL LIVE 300 - $149

Bose 700

Are these the best noise cancelling headphones in the world? Yes, they are. That alone is reason enough to pick these up. They might be a bit pricey, but these headphones truly walk in a league of its own.

Buy Bose 700 - $399