iPhone 12 mini Production Cut Once More as Apple Reportedly Slashing All Orders by 20 Percent

Apple cannot seem to catch a break with its iPhone 12 mini, as a new report states that the company is looking to reduce production of the compact model due to ‘lower than expected’ demand. However, the only difference here is that the company is looking to cut production for other handsets, not just the iPhone 12 mini.

Apple Is Cutting Orders for All iPhones, With the iPhone 12 mini Responsible for Majority of the Setback

Apple is cutting all iPhone orders by 20 percent, according to a report published by Nikkei. Previously, the company told suppliers that it wanted to produce 96 million iPhones for the first half of 2021. This would include the entire iPhone 12 range, along with older models like the iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE. However, the reduced demand has forced the company to target production of around 75 million units.

How to Downgrade iOS 14.4.1 / iPadOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 / iPadOS 14.4

Though the revised figure is still higher than what Apple produced during the same period last year, a reduction is still a setback, with the iPhone 12 mini accounting for the majority of the production cut. The technology giant has been reported about cutting iPhone 12 mini production before, with previously published info stating that Apple would instead increase iPhone 12 Pro output due to soaring demand.

There are also reports that the iPhone 12 mini would stop getting produced by Q2, 2021, suggesting that a large percentage of the global market does not have a soft spot for small-sized and powerful devices. Then again, global shipments statistics for 2020 reveal that the iPhone 12 mini might not have been a colossal failure that we have all been led to believe. According to Omdia, the 5.4-inch iPhone shipped around 14.5 million units, which is still a decent number, even though it pales in comparison when compared to the iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE.

The small number of shipments accounted by the iPhone 12 mini might be one reason why Apple is reportedly going through with an iPhone 13 mini launch. However, this time, the company might inform its suppliers well in advance on keeping a low output for the iPhone 13 mini while allocating more resources for the larger upcoming models. We will continue to see if Apple could update its suppliers on production info, and when new figures are here, we will inform our readers accordingly.

News Source: Nikkei