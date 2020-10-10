iPhone 12 Might Feature ‘Smart Data Mode’ For Seamless Transition Between 5G and 4G Connectivity

Apple's iPhone 12 launch is right around the corner and we're anxiously waiting for. While there have been a plethora of leaks and rumors surrounding the device, the final word rests with the company. According to the latest, it has been discovered that the iPhone 12 models could feature a 'Smart Data Mode' which will seamlessly switch between 4G and 5G connectivity. The process is automatic so the entire process is done under the hood. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

iPhone 12 To Feature 'Smart Data Mode' Which Will Switch Between 5G and 4G Connectivity Automatically

Apple will bring 5G connectivity to the entire lineup of the iPhone 12 models. However, iPhone 12 models with mmWave support will be available only in the United States and the rest of the regions will support sub-6GHz 5G. Moving on, the company will add a new feature called 'Smart Data Mode' which will allow the device to automatically switch between 4G and 5G connectivity on the new iPhone 12 handsets.

The news comes from Kang who shared the details on Weibo, stating that the new iPhones will be able to seamlessly switch between 4G and 5G connectivity. The process depends on what you're doing on your device, depending on the application. When you're using an application that requires higher bandwidth, the device will switch from 4G to 5G, and vice versa when low bandwidth is required the connectivity will automatically shift from 5G to 4G. For instance, when you're downloading a large file, the iPhone 12 will shift from 4G connectivity to 5G and the same goes when you're streaming hi-res videos.

There are several benefits that can come out of it. For one, it will help save battery life as the device will not have to continuously push 5G bandwidth. The feature makes sense because there are very limited applications of the higher bandwidth.

The good part regarding this year's iPhone 12 release is that Apple is offering 5G on all models to come. However, the mmWave connectivity will only be present on models in select markets that offer it. Even the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature 5G but it will operate at sub-6GHz connectivity.

Earlier leaks have also pointed out that Apple is working on two MagSafe wireless chargers for this year. In addition to this, a massive leak reveals the price of all iPhone 12 models along with color variants and release dates. The iPhone 12 launch event is scheduled for October 13 and we will share all the required information as it arrives.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.