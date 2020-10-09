Major iPhone 12 Series Leak Reveals Price, Fast Wireless Charging, Camera Improvements, More

Apple is scheduled to host its iPhone 12 'Hi, Speed' event on October 13 and we can't be more excited. The company will also announce a plethora of other upgrades as well if we're lucky. However, the rumor mill and leaks keep piling up, revealing details on the entire iPhone 12 lineup's price. The latest comes in as a massive leak from Weibo has spilled almost all details regarding the forthcoming iPhone 12 series.

Latest Leak Shares Details on iPhone 12 Price, MagSafe Wireless Charging, Camera Improvements, More

The upcoming iPhone 12 models will feature a radical design shift. While we have seen mockups of the device based on leaks, there's still that we don't know or don't have confirmation of. Since the final word rests with Apple, we will find it out in a couple of days. The new leak from Weibo shares pricing details of all iPhone 12 models, ranging from the smallest iPhone 12 Mini to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Models

There are two standard models of the iPhone 12 - the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. These models will feature storage configurations of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Moreover, these models will come in Black, White, Red, Green, and Blue colors. In terms of their pricing, the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini will be available at $699 while its bigger 6.1-inch sibling will feature a $799 price tag.

iPhone 12 models will feature an improved camera sensor over current models with a wider f/1.6 aperture. In addition to this, the camera capabilities will also include Deep Fusion and Smart HDR integration for better image processing. Sadly, the iPhone 12 models will not ship with a power adapter or EarPods out of the box despite a hefty price compared to the competition. The standard models will be the first to go live for pre-orders on October 16 and will hit the shelves on October 23.

iPhone 12 Pro Models

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display size while the iPhone 12 Pro Maax will come with a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro models will start at $999 and will be available in four color options - Gold, Graphite, Blue, and Silver. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, will potentially feature a price tag of $1,099 and goes up depending on the storage variant you're getting. Both models will feature 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage space options.

Seemingly, the 'Pro' models this year will feature a different set of cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro will come with a triple-lens setup conjoined with a LiDAR sensor. The new telephoto sensor with a 52mm focal length will be able to offer 4x optical zoom. With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will feature a 65mm telephoto lens which will be able to provide 5x optical zoom. However, both models will feature an f/1.6 aperture and a 7P lens. The 'Max' variant will house a 47 percent bigger sensor and an "Expansive" ultra-wide able lens. According to the leak, both models will feature a Super retina XDR Display and will be able to shoot videos in Dolby Vission directly.

Furthermore, the leak also states that Apple will be increasing its wireless charging speeds to 15W on the new iPhone models. In addition, it will be marketed as MagSafe. With that said, the company will be launching two wireless chargers called the MagSafe charger and the MagSafe Duo charger. Possibly, the latter will allow you to charge two devices simultaneously.

HomePod Mini

The latest leak also shares details on the upcoming HomePod Mini, revealing that the smaller Siri-powered speaker will be available at $99. In terms of size, it will be 3.3-inches tall and will be powered by the company's S5 chip - the same chip which is powering the Apple Watch Series 5.

That's all there is to it for now. We are anxiously waiting for Apple's October 13 event. The iPhone 12 lineup price does seem pretty hefty compared to the competition. We will share more details as soon as we have a word. What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments.