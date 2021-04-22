All iPhone 12 Models Contributed to 61% of All U.S. iPhone Sales for Q2, 2021 – iPhone 11 Still the Most Popular

The iPhone 12 series are steamrolling the U.S. market as far as overall iPhone sales go for the second quarter of 2021, according to the latest research. This data comes just days before Apple expected second quarter financial earnings.

Once Again, the iPhone 12 mini Retained the Crown of the Worst-Selling iPhone 12 Model for This Quarter

Out of all the new models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 was the most popular, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. Once more, the iPhone 12 mini ended up being the least favorite, revealing that compact-sized handsets are not popular in the U.S. This could be one reason why Apple is not expected to release a ‘mini’ version next year. Even the less expensive 2020 iPhone SE and iPhone XR outsold the iPhone 12 mini.

“In the first full quarter of availability, we now see how consumers prefer the full-size iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models, and legacy iPhone 11, avoiding iPhone mini and SE. The iPhone 12 models, including the base, Pro, and Pro Max, all garnered decent share, divided relatively equally among them, including the highest-priced iPhone 12 Pro Max with 20% of sales. This improved on how the iPhone 11 Pro Max models performed a year ago, when it accounted for 13% of sales. Still, iPhone 11 actually had the largest share of any single model, suggesting consumers find its price point and form factor attractive. iPhone 12 mini and SE had the smallest shares of all models, and both decreased share relative to the December 2020 quarter.”

What is interesting and impressive about this data is that the iPhone 11 continues to sell well, despite being released in 2019. According to CIRP’s statistics, it was the most popular model in the second quarter, garnering a 24 percent market share. A previous report stated that the iPhone 11 and 2020 iPhone SE were the two most popular smartphones for the entire 2020, and that is really saying something.

There is a possibility that the iPhone 13 mini, which is slated to arrive in late September, along with three other models, will achieve the same popularity as its direct predecessor. This means that the majority of sales will be attained by the larger iPhone 13 models. Apple is reportedly eyeing a high demand for the upcoming series compared to the iPhone 12 lineup, so some customers may hold off on their purchase in anticipation of the newer handsets.

News Source: CIRP