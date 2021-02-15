iPhone 12 Is the ‘Best Smartphone in the World,’ According to Huawei CEO

The immense popularity of the iPhone 12 series means that even Apple’s smartphone rival’s CEO would have to speak some form of praise about it. According to the latest report, Ren Zhengfei, founder of Huawei, states that Apple's latest flagship lineup is the best in the world right now.

Huawei Founder Says iPhone 12 Has Proven That Chinese Giant’s 5G Technology Is the Best

Ren Zhengfei spoke out on the U.S.-China tech war and talked about Apple, using the company and its iPhone 12 line as a reference point to show how advanced Huawei’s 5G networks are.

“We support the progress made by Apple's iPhone 12. ‘[which] has been able to achieve download speeds of 1.82 Gbps, making it the best in the world… We helped build the best 5G networks in many cities around the world: Berlin, Munich, Madrid, Zurich, Geneva, Amsterdam, Vienna, Barcelona, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh… Our networks in Europe top global network performance tests.”

He also stated how the adoption rate of the iPhone 12 can help offset the deleterious effects of the sanctions placed on Huawei.

“High-end customers in Europe love Apple. Since [Huawei] doesn’t have premium handsets any more, Apple’s phones have helped us prove that Huawei’s 5G technology is the best. We think our new business development can offset the decrease in revenue in our smartphone business this year.”

Despite the setback on Huawei due to the U.S. sanctions, the company reportedly posted a record revenue of $136.7 billion USD. However, it should be noted that while the telecoms giant’s annual profit rose more than 10 percent to $9.9 billion USD, its year-on-year growth rate dropped to around 11 percent. While the revenue figures appear impressive, Huawei’s smartphone sales are plummeting, and there are talks of the company selling its Mate and P-series, which is the technology giant’s flagship range.

Huawei has officially sold its Honor brand too, but it’s still on track to release its P50 series soon. For the time being, Huawei isn’t calling it quits on the smartphone business, but unless those sanctions are lifted, there isn’t anything else the company can do except enjoy its ongoing success in China, where Google services are banned.

News Source: South China Morning Post