Looking at the $749 starting price of the iPhone XR that launched last year, you can be forgiven to believe that the iPhone 11 for this year would cost the same. Apple had other ideas however, and the company surprised most when it launched the new product for only $699 while giving more features in return. If there’s an iPhone model you should get this holiday season, it’s definitely the iPhone 11, and if you want to save a few bucks in the process, the iPhone XR purchase is a wise decision too.

Here Are the Best iPhone 11 Deals You Should Check Out

While Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 in a variety of flavors starting at $699, U.S.-based carriers can provide you with more perks. If you’re interested, check out the deals below and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

Verizon - With Verizon, you can save up to $700 off a second iPhone when you purchase the iPhone 11. The condition here is that you must add one phone to a new Unlimited plan and you'll see monthly credits of $700 adjusted on your bill over a period of 24 months. Additionally, you’ll also get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard per handset when you switch over to Verizon on Unlimited.

Sprint - You can get the iPhone 11 for $15/month with a Sprint Flex 18-month lease but to avail this deal, you must trade in an eligible phone within 30 days of activation. After this, you'll see the credits applied within two months.

AT&T - With AT&T, you can avail $700 in savings on the iPhone 11 when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number. Without a port-in, those savings drop down to $500, which is still a hefty number. There are additional details on AT&T’s website so be sure to check those out before you make a purchase.

T-Mobile - You can get the iPhone 11 for free in the form of 24 monthly bill credits when you switch and trade in an eligible iPhone but there’s another catch. You must activate up to four qualifying voice lines in order to receive those promo credits over 24 months.

What’s the Next Best Thing After the iPhone 11; The iPhone XR and Here Are the Best Deals for This Holiday Season

With a significant $150 price cut almost immediately after the introduction of the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR presents excellent value to customers who want the best possible performance in a handset without comprehensively reducing the weight of their wallet. Of course, that value proposition might be overtaken by the iPhone SE 2, or ‘iPhone 9’ as it’s reportedly arriving next year with better internal specs albeit while using a previous-generation design, but for now, the iPhone XR is your best bet.

You can check out what Walmart and Amazon have in store for you. Amazon is selling a renewed version of the iPhone XR for $499 and if you’re a bit uncomfortable at the fact that this model isn’t ‘new’, you can rest at ease. That’s because you can check out our ‘renewed’ smartphone buying guide as to why you can save more after purchasing products under the ‘renewed’ category. As for carrier deals, they are plentiful, with details provided below.

Verizon - If and when you add a new line to your account, Verizon will give you $300 off on the iPhone XR, which will be credited to your account over 24 months. In addition, you’ll get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

Sprint - The 64GB storage version of the iPhone XR can be had for $8 a month on the Sprint Flex 18-month lease. During the 18th month, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model if you wish. Alternatively, you can outright purchase it, or pay six monthly payments.

AT&T - If you buy the iPhone XR on a qualifying installment agreement for just $10/month for a period of 30 months, you’ll receive credits that will be applied within three bills in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.

T-Mobile - You can save up to $599 on the iPhone XR when you trade in an eligible iPhone with T-Mobile. After you’ve purchased the phone on a monthly payment plan, you'll receive trade-in credit over a period of 24 months.