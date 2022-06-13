Upcoming M2 iPad Pro Models With Wireless Charging Expected in September or October

Apple recently showcased the multitasking capabilities coming with the iPadOS 16. The update's highlight will be the new Stage Manager, also available on macOS Ventura. However, Apple's new Stage Manager multitasking interface will only be available on iPad models with an M1 chip. The company is also planning to launch new iPad Pro models with an M2 chip. According to the latest, Apple's M2 iPad Pro models with wireless charging capabilities will launch in September or October. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch Redesigned M2 iPad Pro Models With Upgrades Cameras and Wireless Charging in September or October

We have previously heard that Apple is working on a new iPad Pro model with 14.1-inch mini-LED display size. While the giant iPad Pro is expected to launch next year, Apple is planning to launch two iPad Pro models with an M2 chip in September or October, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. Gurman explains in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter the time frame for Apple's plans to upgrade its iPad Pro lineup. He stated that the company would equip the iPad Pro models with an "M2 chip", wireless charging capabilities, and an upgraded camera system.

Apple Rumored to Launch a New 14.1-Inch iPad Pro With M2 Chip, mini-LED Display, and ProMotion in Early 2023

Mark Gurman also coined last year that Apple will redesign the iPad Pro models in the current sizes before it can launch a bigger model. Henceforth, while the 14.1-inch iPad Pro is expected sometime next year, the company could potentially debut the M2 iPad Pro models in September or October. As for rumors related to the upcoming models, Majin Bu stated that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will feature slimmer bezels compared to the current model.

However, these are mere speculations at this stage, so do take the word with a pinch of salt. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.