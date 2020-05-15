Apple AR Glasses Launch, Design Details Leaked; Unveiling May Take Place in March, or June 2021

After a short gap, Apple’s AR Glasses launch rumors have started to pick up steam. Just yesterday, Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the head-mounted wearable would arrive in 2022. However, Jon Prosser believes that the unveiling is expected to take place as early as next year.

Apple Could Take Pre-Orders for Its AR Glasses in 2021, With a Commercial Release Possibly Happening in 2022

A release timeline switch between 2021 and 2022 has been consistent when it comes to the rumored AR Glasses launch. Previously, it was reported that this wearable would launch in 2022, and it would arrive with advanced human detection features. Later, it was reported that the product would be getting unveiled in 2021, with an analyst stating that the AR Glasses would be a ‘home run’, as Apple would ship an estimated 10 million of these during the first year of launch.

New Apple AR Glasses Launch Set for 2022, as Company’s Suppliers Are Busy in Development

Though Jon Prosser hasn’t shown an image of these AR Glasses, he does claim that they are extremely sleek and will likely be showing a prototype soon. However, before the AR Glasses launch, it’s possible Apple goes through an AR Headset unveiling first. It’s rumored that the technology giant is working on two separate head-mounted augmented reality products, but at this stage, it’s unconfirmed which one will arrive first.

I can’t believe I’m going against Kuo on this one... but I believe he’s wrong. Apple Glasses are aimed for March-June 2021. Also.

I’ve seen them.

They’re sleek as hell. 👀 Will be showing you soon 🤫 https://t.co/0GaOYDA5N8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 15, 2020

It’s also possible that the iPhone 12 range will effortlessly be able to pair with the AR Glasses and users will be able to view information in front of them after the information is relayed between the two products. Irrespective of Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions or Jon Prosser’s, there are several months remaining for 2020 to end and 2021 to start, so it’s obvious that it’s going to take a while before we see the official Apple AR Glasses launch happen.

In any case, we’ll keep you updated so stay tuned.

News Source: Twitter (Jon Prosser)