Apple’s AR Glasses to be Called Apple Glass, Reportedly Costs $499

Apple's AR Glasses has been in the rumors for a long time. However, the details surrounding the upcoming product was always scarce. We don't know what the device will look like, what would it be called and what kind of additions can we expect from it. Now, leaks have started to pour in as Jon Prosser reveals several key details about Apple's upcoming AR glasses. Scroll down to see more details on the product.

Prosser: Apple's AR Glasses Called Apple Glass and Will Be Announced With the iPhone 12

As per the leak, Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech states that Apple will be marketing the AR glasses as Apple Glass. Moreover, he also states that the baseline model of AR Glasses will start from $499 with extra charges for prescription lenses. While the price seems to be pretty manageable, the wearable would have to rely on the iPhone for all data processing. This is pretty similar to how the original Apple Watch performed. Check out the video below for more details.

Huawei Will Struggle To Operate Following Restrictions As Europe Dominates 5G Orders

As for availability, Apple will announce e Apple Glass in Q4 of this year or Q1 of 2021. The initial announcement of the glasses was scheduled to take place during the Apple Watch Series 6 and the iPhone 12 launch event in September. However, there have been no final dates stated as of now and the final release could always vary due to the global health crises.

Despite the announcement to be made later this year or early next year, the product will go on sale in Q4 of 2021 or Q1 of 2022. So there is a year-long wait between the announcement and the release. Prosser saw the Apple Glass prototypes which were made of plastic. However, the final product could be made with a different material.

As for the design, the AR glasses will miss the camera for privacy concerns but it will feature a LiDAR scanner. Moreover, it will be charged wirelessly via a stand provided with it. Furthermore, Apple will add displays in both lenses of the glass and the Starboard UI will be controlled via gestures in front of the device.

Prosser also states that Apple is considering hosting the event in October for the iPhone 12 launch. However, nothing can be said for certain as of now and the final word rests with Apple. We will share more details on it as soon as we hear it.