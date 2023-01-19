iOS 16.3 Will Fix Horizontal Lines Issue on iPhone 14 Pro Max Next Week

Yesterday, Apple announced that iOS 16.3 will be available on all compatible iPhone models next week. The build is currently in the beta phase with developers working to ensure the performance and features that Apple promised at its WWDC event last year in June. iOS 16 was released four months ago alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. While the devices have been received pretty well, some iPhone 14 Pro Max users are experiencing issues where green horizontal lines will flash across the screen. The latest suggests that iOS 16.3 will fix the horizontal lines issue on iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple will release iOS 16.3 with a fix for the horizontal lines issue on iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has acknowledged the horizontal lines issue on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and stated that a fix is on the way. The company did not provide details on what is causing the display to behave this way but the software fix indicates that it is not a hardware defect. Henceforth, be sure to install iOS 16.3 next week as soon as it arrives to fix the horizontal lines issue on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple has already seeded the Release Candidate build of iOS 16.3 to developers for testing purposes. If you are a registered developer, you can download the latest build from the Apple Developer Center. Be sure to install the proper configuration profile from the Developer Center. Once you do that, the update will be available to you over the air. Simply head over to the Settings app and navigate to General > Software Update and install the Release Candidate build on your compatible iPhone.

Apart from the horizontal lines issue fix on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iOS 16.3 will also bring a few new changes to the platform. If you are not familiar with what to expect, check out the list of new changes here. We will let you know as soon as the update arrives, so be sure to stick around. Are you experiencing the display issue on your iPhone 14 Pro Max? Let us know in the comments.