Apple Releases iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 RC Builds

Apple has released the RC builds of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 software updates. Expect the final versions to arrive next week.

Developers and Pubic Beta Testers Can Now Download and Install iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 - watchOS 9.3, macOS 13.2 and tvOS 16.3 Also Available

Nothing gets us more excited than a brand new software update for iPhone and iPad. Today, Apple has pulled the trigger and developers can go on and download iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 onto their devices. Public beta testers too can give the software a shot in a while. Just go to Settings > General > Software Update and you’ll see the update right away, only if you have a previous beta installed on your iPhone or iPad.

Apart from the above mentioned update, Apple has also released watchOS 9.3, macOS 13.2 and tvOS 16.3 release candidates to developers. You can expect everything to release next week alongside iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3.

