iPhone 14 Pro Owners Report Strange Lines Appearing On Display During Boot; No Fix In Sight

A few owners of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are complaining about horizontal lines that appear after they power on their devices. This issue only happens during the booting phase, but since the problem does not show up in other models, it can be a cause of concern, as more issues can occur in the future if not addressed right now.

One user reported that resetting the iPhone or updating it to iOS 16.2 did not fix the problem

A MacRumors Forums member, Infernoqt, noticed this issue on December 22 and said that the horizontal lines do not appear every time the iPhone has booted, suggesting that the problem is randomized. After having the iPhone 14 Pro for two weeks and asking around on Reddit, Infernoqt found out that multiple people were experiencing the same problem.

“Hi there, I got brand new iPhone and I noticed that when the phone wakes up, horizontal lines flash on the screen. It doesn’t happen every time, just randomly. But (I feel) it occurs more often when your screen turns off itself (by time limit (after inactivity)). I don’t remember I saw those lines before iOS 16.2 but I have that phone just for 2 weeks. I visited a reddit forum and 5 people said they have the same problem which means (hopefully) it should not be a hardware issue. But I need to know more... Perhaps you could try it too. Any solutions?”

One iPhone 14 Pro Max owner who goes by the name u/1LastOutlaw8 on Reddit said that his iPhone 14 Pro Max was suffering from the same problem. Even after this trip to the Apple store, the technician stated that nothing was out of order, though the horizontal lines did not go away, even after performing a hard reset or updating the smartphone to iOS 16.2.

Some iPhone owners have reported that the horizontal lines started appearing only after they updated their devices to iOS 16.2, so the origin of the issue cannot be traced since these issues are all over the place. Apple may have caught wind of the problem, and it looks to be software-related. Unfortunately, the company has just started testing iOS 16.3 with developers, so it will take a while before this problem is ironed out.

Is your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max suffering from the same issues?