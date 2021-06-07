iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Will Allow iPhone 12, M1 iPad Pro to Give Priority to 5G Connections Over Wi-Fi

Both iPhone 12 and the M1 iPad Pro are the first Apple devices to feature a 5G modem, so in addition to connecting to Wi-Fi networks, users can experience blazing-fast connectivity speeds using the baseband, but again, that will depend on the connection. With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, users will be able to prioritize 5G connections over Wi-Fi ones, but there is a condition that needs to be met.

According to Apple, 9to5Mac reports that as more apps and system experiences are enhanced by faster 5G connectivity, it will give users the ability to prioritize 5G connections, just as long as the connection is better than Wi-Fi. Improved 5G support also includes the ability to back up to iCloud and restore from an iCloud backup, coupled with streaming audio and video on native Apple and third-party apps.

This 5G upgrade on the iPhone and iPad also allows users to download higher-quality Apple TV+ content, sync photos to iCloud Photos, update Apple News+ articles for offline reading, and more. When the iPhone 12 family was announced back in November 2020, one of the features accompanied with iOS 14 was that you could automatically switch between 5G and an LTE connection depending on your coverage.

The iPhone 13 range is expected to arrive with more mmWave models globally, meaning users in more countries can experience phenomenal downlink and uplink speeds under the right conditions. While efforts on expanding mmWave networks are more focused in the U.S., Apple has started to give its users more options on how they wish to utilize their data.

Assuming the Wi-Fi network your iPhone 12 or M1 iPad Pro is connected to is being sluggish or is unprotected, the software will automatically prioritize 5G. This will not just ensure faster browsing and download speeds, but it will keep the iPhone and iPad secure.

