iOS 14 Features Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller, More

Apple held its WWDC 2020 a few days ago and details on the upcoming firmware update keep trickling down every day. While widgets on the Home screen is iOS 14's most talked-about addition, there's a lot more that users should be looking forward to. Apple at its keynote stated that Xbox's Elite Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controllers were coming in tvOS 14. According to the latest, the controller support will also be extended to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

iOS 14 Includes Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Elite's Paddles, More

The news was unveiled at Apple's WWDC sessions on Wednesday. The session also covers support for Sony's Dual Shock touchpad and lightbar, zone-based rumble haptics, and motion sensors.

Other than this, game developers will also be able to take advantage of controller button remapping on OS-level along with readymade button glyphs which are used in game interface.

Let's rumble! Discover how you can bring third-party game controllers and custom haptics into your games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. We'll show you how to add support for the latest controllers — including Xbox's Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Adaptive Controller — and map your game's controls accordingly. Learn how you can use the Game Controller framework in tandem with Core Haptics to enable rumble feedback. And find out how you can take your gaming experience to the next level with custom button mapping, nonstandard inputs, and control over specialty features like motion sensors, lights, and battery level.

We also previously heard that keyboard and mouse support is also coming to iPadOS for games. While iOS games usually get along with touch controls, keyboard and mouse support is always a welcome addition. Apart from iOS 14 controller support, Apple already brought controller support in iOS 13.

Moreover, it depends on the game as well, for instance, I would prefer playing Fortnite via keyboard and mouse rather than touch controls. Are you excited about the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 support on iOS 14? Let us know.